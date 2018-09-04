More than 150 wraps of Class A drugs found in car in Corby

Two men have been arrested in Corby as part of Operation Viper, the county force’s crackdown on serious and organised crime.

Intelligence received from the local community about drug dealing in Corby town centre led to a car being stopped by officers in Oakley Road on Friday (August 31).

More than 150 wraps of Class A drugs were found with mobile phones and the car itself also seized.

Two men, a 26-year-old and a 32-year-old, were arrested for drugs offences in connection with this incident and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Community intelligence was vital in assisting our officers with these arrests and seizures.

“Anyone with any information about drug dealing in their area is encouraged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, you can report your information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”