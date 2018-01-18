More than 130 houses planned in new Desborough development

Up to 135 houses could be built on land near the A6 at Desborough.

The Central England Co-Operative Ltd and HBH Developments Ltd have submitted plans to create a new development on land off Buxton Drive and Eyam Close.

The development, which will also include a play area, will include 94 market houses, 20 social rented houses and 21 intermediate houses.

A planning document said: “The scheme integrates well with its surroundings, and makes additional pedestrian connections.

“The development has access to key facilities in Desborough and is in reasonable walking distance of the town centre.

“The development has good access to bus stops on Braybrooke Road which provide connections to Kettering, Melton Mowbray and Rothwell.”

The plans added that suitable access to the site can be provided from Buxton Drive and Eyam Close.

A public consultation over the plans received 46 responses from local residents.

The applicants say the development has received opposition but that constructively residents showed a similar mix of housing to that of nearby to be their preferred option.

A total of 56 per cent of those who responded ‘strongly disagreed’ that this was the right place to build houses with two per cent saying they strongly agreed it was.

A decision could be made by April 5 this year.