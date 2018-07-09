More than £11,000 raised in memory of Wellingborough PCSO

A fundraising page set up in memory of a PCSO who died just 10 days after being diagnosed with cancer has now raised more than £11,000.

PCSO Matt Powell had been with Northants Police for 11 years and was a well-known member of the Wellingborough neighbourhood team.

But following a short illness, the married father-of-three died on June 30.

Colleagues, friends and many who didn’t even know PCSO Powell have been paying tribute since his death, and a fundraising page set up to support Matt’s wife in paying for his funeral and supporting their children has now reached more than £11,000.

Anyone who would like to make a donation and add to this total can do so by clicking here

To read just some of the many tributes to PCSO Powell, click here