More than 10 arrests made in week two of Northamptonshire Police's drink and drug drive campaign

The second week of Northamptonshire Police’s summer drink and drug drive campaign, running during the 2018 World Cup, has resulted in 12 arrests.

In the period from June 22 to 28, two people were arrested in Northamptonshire for drug driving offences and 10 people were arrested for drink driving.

The enforcement activities, which include roadside breath and drug tests, form part of Operation Ticket, which is a wider programme of policing activities aimed at keeping the public safe from harm during the football season.

Matt O'Connell, Safer Roads Team leader, said: “It is always surprising that there are still people who will risk their lives, and the lives of others, by getting behind the wheel of a car when they are under the influence of drink or drugs.

“If someone gets caught drink driving, the financial consequences can also be huge. I don’t think it occurs to everyone that if they are caught they will lose their licence for a minimum of a year and for some people this can lead to the loss of their jobs. It really isn’t worth the risk of losing your life or your livelihood.”

Last year, 709 motorists were caught driving while under the influence of alcohol in Northamptonshire. A total of 46 drivers were caught drug driving.

Northamptonshire Police issued the following drink driving advice:

-Beware the morning after. You could be over the legal limit many hours after your last drink, even if it’s the morning after. Sleep and coffee do not help to sober a person up, time is the only way to get alcohol out of your system.

-Plan ahead. If you are planning to go out to drink alcohol, also organise how to get home. For example, agree on a designated driver, save a taxi number to your phone or find out about public transport options before you go out.

-Don’t offer an alcoholic drink to someone you know is planning to drive. Even this simple step could potentially reduce the number of people who are killed and injured every year by drink driving.

-Don’t accept a lift from a driver you know has consumed alcohol. This action could potentially save your life and might make him or her think twice about their actions.

Northamptonshire Police issued the following drug driving advice:

-Take care with medication. Some medication may affect your ability to drive. Remember it is illegal to drive if you have certain drugs above a specified level in your blood.

-Take advice from GP/pharmacist. Seek medical advice if you are unsure whether you can drive safely while taking prescribed medicine.

-Don’t risk a ban or prison sentence. Driving under the influence of drugs is extremely dangerous and can affect driving skills. If you are caught and convicted you could face a driving ban, large fine and a prison sentence.

-Don’t underestimate the effect of cannabis. Cannabis slows reaction and decision times. It can also distort perception of time and distance and result in poorer concentration and control of the vehicle.

-Be aware of the impact of cocaine use. This can lead to a sense of over-confidence with users typically performing higher risk, more aggressive manoeuvres at greater speeds.

To find out more about the laws regarding drink and drug driving, visit here.