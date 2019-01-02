More Northamptonshire motorists charged with drink-driving as part of Christmas campaign

Seven more motorists charged during the Christmas drink-drive campaign by Northamptonshire Police are due to appear in court.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Northamptonshire Police would name all those charged with being over the prescribed limit as part of their annual campaign.

Now the force has published the details of those people who have been charged on their website and publicised it on their social media platforms.

On December 30, Izabella-Valentina Batrinu, 27, of High Street, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit . Batrinu will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 16.

On new year’s eve, Kevin Wallace, 35, of Windsor Terrace, Raunds, was charged driving whilst over the prescribed limit . Wallace will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on the Thursday, January 17.

Five more motorists were charged on New Year’s Day.

Scarlat Florin, 28, of Baker Street, Northampton was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance. Florin was remanded in custody to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, January 2).

Daniel Collins, 26, of Ashley Avenue, Corby was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit. Collins will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 17.

Jasmine Sweeney, 19, of Pleydell Gardens, Northampton was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit. She will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 17.

Dumitru Caisin, 35, of Ashmead, Northampton was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit. Caisin will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 17.

Lewis Leicester, 35, of Donne Close, Rushden was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit. He will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 17.

In addition, four drivers were arrested for failing a roadside drug test, pending the result of a blood test.

Officers carry out breath tests throughout the year, but with more people out celebrating over Christmas and New Year, increased patrols and checks will be carried out.

These will include early morning operations, when people may be driving after consuming alcohol the previous night.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.