More huge warehouses planned for Kettering

Two more huge warehouses could be built on the edge of Kettering.

Prologis UK has applied to build the warehouses along with ancillary offices at the North Kettering Business Park in Glendon Road.

With a total floorspace of 31,405m across the two sites, the units combined will be a similar size to the Wincanton warehouse opposite.

Plans laid out to Kettering Council don’t provide an estimate of the number of jobs the warehouses could bring to the area.

But the number of parking spaces planned for the site suggest it will be in the hundreds.

If approved the site will have 236 car parking spaces, 26 disabled spaces, 13 motorbike spaces, 90 bicycle spaces and 84 spaces for light goods vehicles.

A planning statement said: “The proposed development represents a meaningful design solution providing a sustainable development which will deliver economic prosperity and jobs to Kettering.”

Several big names have moved onto the North Kettering Business Park since it opened several years ago.

Plots have been occupied by BSH, Argos, Oxford University Press, Great Bear Distribution, Internet Fusion and Specsavers.

The plot which would house these two warehouses, Zone A Plot 2, is the final development plot.

The planning statement added that Kettering’s infrastructure made it a prime location.

It said: “Kettering benefits from a host of good quality transport links and infrastructure, making it a prime location for accommodating future sustainable economic growth in the area.”

A decision could be made by January 10, 2019.