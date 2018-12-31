More drivers charged with drink-driving in Northamptonshire as part of Christmas campaign

Seven more motorists charged during the Christmas drink-drive campaign by Northamptonshire Police are due to appear in court in the next few weeks.

Between Christmas Day (December 25) and Saturday (December 29) seven people have been charged with drink-driving offences.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Northamptonshire Police would name all those charged with being over the prescribed limit as part of their annual campaign.

Now the force has published the details of those people who have been charged on their website and publicised it on their social media platforms.

The list includes the following drivers who have been charged with driving while over the prescribed limit and will appear in court to face those charges:

Gabriel Hortopan, 31, of Kettering Road, Northampton, Tyler Coleman, 21, of Westfield Ave, Rushden, Aaron McKee, 50, of Stamford Walk, Corby, Aiste Martuzaite, 27, of Robinson Way, Northampton, Shane Wilson, 33, of Kipton Field, Rothwell, Kostas Kairys, 32, of Theatre Court, Northampton.

George Tuson, 31, of Kirton Close, Northampton, was charged with failing to provide a specimen after being requested to by officers.

In addition, one driver was arrested for failing a roadside drug test, pending the result of a blood test.

They are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on various dates in January.

Officers carry out breath tests throughout the year, but with more people out celebrating over Christmas and New Year, increased patrols and checks will be carried out.

These will include early morning operations, when people may be driving after consuming alcohol the previous night.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999

