More details released about burger chain coming to Rushden Lakes

More details have been revealed about another restaurant coming to Rushden Lakes.

Five Guys confirmed earlier this year that it would be opening as part of phase two of the major retail and leisure development just off the A45.

The burger chain will be opening at Rushden Lakes

The new eaterie will be in a terrace containing numerous food and drink outlets when completed on land at the far end of the scheme.

While very few details were available in February, the burger chain has just released more information about the new Rushden Lakes site, including when it is due to open.

A spokesman for Five Guys, which has been crowned the UK’s most favourite restaurant chain for the third consecutive year, said: “The new Five Guys will be opening around December this year and will seat around 82 people.”

Five Guys was established in Virginia in 1986 by the Murrell family.

FIve Guys is due to open at Rushden Lakes later this year

And its first UK restaurant opened in Covent Garden on July 4, 2013.

Five Guys says it does not have freezers or microwaves in any of its restaurants and its handcrafted burgers are grilled to order.

Fries are hand-cut each morning and cooked in peanut oil.

All ingredients are sourced locally and customers can find out which farm the beef and potatoes have come from by checking out the restaurant’s notice board.

Bosses say there are more than 250,000 possible combinations to order a burger at Five Guys and more than 1,000 possible ways to customise one of their milkshakes.

The burger chain, which counts Barack Obama, Ed Sheeran and Adele among its list of fans, has embarked on a rapid expansion in the UK and to date, has 85 restaurants in the UK with a further roll out planned for the next 12 months.

When Five Guys opens at Rushden Lakes, it will be joining the likes of Wildwood, Pizza Express, Bill’s, Bewiched and Patisserie Valerie which are already serving food and drink to customers at Rushden Lakes.

Wagamama also recently opened at the site - to see pictures from the restaurant’s official opening, click here