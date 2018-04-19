More details about demolition of Wellingborough Prison revealed

More details about demolishing and rebuilding Wellingborough Prison have been revealed.

The Kier Group has been appointed by the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) as the contractors for the work at the site of the former prison at Millers Park.

It comes after outline planning permission to demolish the existing buildings and construct a new prison was given by Wellingborough Council last April.

The Kier Group has applied to partially discharge some of the conditions imposed when planning permission was granted.

And a letter sent to the planning authority about this reveals more details about the work which will be taking place at the site in the coming months.

It says the work will be carried out in two phases, starting with enabling works including demolishing all buildings and structures on the site, isolation of services and provision of a new pumping station.

The second phase will be the main works, including the construction of all new buildings, fence lines, parking and access/circulation areas, as well as landscaping and all other associated works.

Documents submitted as part of this say phase one will start in July, and phase two will be carried out from December until April.

Key dates outlined in the documents are:

- April 2018: Carry out final surveys within prison site

- Late June 2018: Take site possession

- Early July 2018: Start asbestos removal and soft strip

- July 2018: Start structural demolition (dependant on planning approval and agreement with the LPA and HSE)

- October 2018: Target start on site of main works (following close out of all pre-commencement planning conditions)

- December 2018: Complete demolition works

- Provisionally December 2018: Highways works on Doddington Road will start following approval from Highways etc

- Provisionally April 2019: Complete highway works

Wellingborough Prison closed in December 2012 and resulted in the loss of almost 600 prison places.

It has been empty since then, but in November 2016, the Ministry of Justice announced that a new category C prison will be built on the site.

It will house more prisoners than the previous prison and have better facilities to enable inmates to be rehabilitated.

The new prison is part of the Government’s programme to close old Victorian jails and replace them with modern facilities.