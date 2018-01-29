More arrests in investigation into assault of family in Northampton

A total of five people have now been arrested in connection with a number of assaults in Northampton on Friday night.

A further two men, aged 18 and 21 have been arrested by officers investigating the incident which took place near Bella Italia at Sixfields at about 9pm on Friday, January 27.

They have been arrested by officers investigating the assault of four family members who were leaving the restaurant in Walter Tull Way.

It is alleged that racial abuse was shouted at the family during the incident.

All five men aged 18, 22 and 31 and two aged 21, have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident and urge anyone with information to call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.