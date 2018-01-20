Monthly sales to help Wellingborough charity increase its opening hours

A centre which supports vulnerable people is to start holding monthly sales in a bid to help increase its opening hours.

The Daylight Centre in Wellingborough relies on donations, grants and fundraisers to provide a place for homeless, lonely and vulnerable adults to meet, eat and shower.

It is also home to the town’s foodbank.

The number of people registered with the centre continues to grow and the number referred for a foodbank parcel is increasing as benefit changes, zero hour contracts and rent rises continue to affect families and young people.

Trustees took the decision last year that they wanted to increase the hours the centre is open to its customers and to provide more support services.

And in a bid to help raise the funds needed to do this, they are going to hold monthly sales at the Daylight Centre hall in High Street, Wellingborough.

The first monthly sale of the year will take place from 9am to midday on Saturday, January 27, with clothes, bric-a-brac, a tombola and refreshments.

A spokesman for the centre said: “If you like charity shops, come and see what we have to offer.

“All proceeds to help us increase our opening hours.”

The Daylight Centre Fellowship is an independent charity which aims to meet various personal needs from mental health issues and drug and alcohol abuse to homelessness and isolation.

It also offers a hot meal, a warm place to meet and access to practical support such as sourcing benefits and work opportunities or simply using a telephone or the internet.

It has been providing help in the town for people in need for more than 20 years, but had to reduce its hours due to financial difficulties.

For more information about the monthly sales, call fundraising trustee Valerie Anslow on 07870 473270 or email valerieanslow@icloud.com.

Anyone wishing to donate good pre-loved clothes, bric-a-brac, unwanted gifts and refreshments for the monthly sales, which will be held on the last Saturday of the month, can call Valerie.