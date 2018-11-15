Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing woman last seen in Kettering.

Northamptonshire Police have appealed for the public’s help to find Nita Valentina, 18, who has been missing from her home in Northampton since Wednesday, October 31.

She was last seen on Thursday, November 8, in the Kettering area.

Officers are growing concerned from her welfare and are urging Nita, or anyone with any information as to her whereabouts, to contact police.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.