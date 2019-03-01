Missing woman in Northampton may be wearing blue fleece and 'no shoes'

A woman last seen in a blue fleece and may 'not be wearing shoes' has gone missing in Northampton.

Sheila Nash, aged 62, has not been seen since this morning (Friday, March, 1).

Police are concerned for the welfare of Sheila Nash, who has gone missing from Billing Road.

Sheila was last seen in the Billing Road area of Northampton, close to Northampton General Hospital.

She was last seen wearing a blue fleece, black trousers, a large dark blue coat and a black woolly hat. She is not thought to be wearing any shoes.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are urging Sheila, or anyone who may know where she is, to call police on 101.