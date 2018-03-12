Missing Wellingborough teenager urged to make contact with police

Police are appealing for a missing Wellingborough teenager to make contact with them.

Francella Francois, 16, from Wellingborough, was last seen in Northampton town centre at about 12.30pm yesterday, Saturday, March 10.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for her to make contact with them.

Francella is of mixed heritage, 5ft 5in, of medium build with very long, blonde curly hair. She has brown eyes and was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a black ‘bomber’ jacket, grey trainers and a parker coat with a fur hood.

Francella, anyone who has seen her over the weekend or who may know where she is, is asked to call police on 101.