Missing Wellingborough girl has not been seen since yesterday

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Wellingborough.

Rebecca Iordache, was last seen at about 9.30am yesterday (Wednesday, November 14) when she left her home address to attend school. Rebecca failed to turn up at school and has not been seen since.

She is described as white, 5ft 5in, with a slight build, brown eyes and shoulder length, straight dark brown hair.

Officers are growing concerned for her welfare and are urging Rebecca, or anyone who may know where she is, to call police on 101.