Missing teenage girl last seen in Northampton - have you seen Ellie?

Ellie Lovatt-Bosworth. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Ellie Lovatt-Bosworth was last seen in the Abington area of the town at around 2pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 6).

She was last known to be wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

Ellie is described as white, around 5ft 4in, of slim build with long auburn hair usually worn in a ponytail.

