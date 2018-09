Police are appealing for help to find a 17-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday, September 1.

Charlie Stray was last seen in Kettering but may now be in the Wellingborough area.

Officers are urging Charlie or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police.

Charlie is 5ft 8in, white and with a slim build.

He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.