Police are appealing for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl from Kettering.

Amilah Talukdare was last seen at about 1pm yesterday (Tuesday) in Kettering.

She was on a bus headed towards Corby.

She was wearing a hoodie and jeans.

Officers are growing concerned for her welfare and are urging Amilah, or anyone who may know where she is, to call police on 101.