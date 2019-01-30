Missing boy last seen two weeks ago in Burton Latimer

A missing boy has not been seen since he was in Burton Latimer two weeks ago.

Toushane Spencer, 17, was last seen in the town on Wednesday, January 16, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Officers believe he may be in the Northampton area and are urging Toushane, or anyone who has seen him, to contact police.

Toushane is black, 5ft 11in, with a large build and short black hair.

Anyone who sees him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.