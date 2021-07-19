MISSING: 17-year-old boy from Bedford with links to Wellingborough and Northampton

'Dami, if you're reading this, please contact us.'

By Megan Hillery
Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:41 pm
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:42 pm

Detectives are on the lookout for a 17-year-old boy, who has been missing for over a month.

Dami Aremu, 17, from Bedford has been missing since June 5, 2021. He is believed to have links to Wellingborough and Northampton.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "He is described as five foot and seven inches, of a medium build and normally wears a stud earring in each ear. We believe his hair may now be braided and is known to his friends as 'Biggy'

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Missing: 17-year-old Dami Aremu from Bedford.
Missing: 17-year-old Dami Aremu from Bedford.

"Dami, if you're reading this, please contact us."

Anyone with information or who has seen Dami is urged to contact 101 immediately, quoting reference number: 21000379183.

BedfordNorthamptonWellingborough