MISSING: 17-year-old boy from Bedford with links to Wellingborough and Northampton

Detectives are on the lookout for a 17-year-old boy, who has been missing for over a month.

Dami Aremu, 17, from Bedford has been missing since June 5, 2021. He is believed to have links to Wellingborough and Northampton.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "He is described as five foot and seven inches, of a medium build and normally wears a stud earring in each ear. We believe his hair may now be braided and is known to his friends as 'Biggy'

Missing: 17-year-old Dami Aremu from Bedford.

"Dami, if you're reading this, please contact us."