Missing 15-year-old from Kettering last seen in Northampton

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Kettering.

Mia Robinson was last seen in Northampton at about 10pm on Saturday (July 7)but it is believed she may have since travelled to Brixton in south London.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police are concerned for her welfare and are urging Mia to get in touch to let them know she is safe and well.”

Mia, or anyone with any information about where she is, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.