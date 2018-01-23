Milestone as hundreds of patients helped by Hospice At Home scheme in Corby

A service which helps patients in the final weeks of their life has reached a major milestone.

The Hospice At Home service run by Lakelands Hospice has just supported its 500th end-of-life patient and their families.

The service started in 2010 and the milestone is something that everyone at the hospice in Butland Road, Corby, is very proud of.

And while it means that 500 patients have passed away, the hospice is thankful that it was able to support and care for the patients, their carers and families.

The Hospice At Home service provides qualified nursing end-of-life care for people who wish to die peacefully, with dignity in their own homes surrounded by their loved ones.

In 2010, studies showed that 72 per cent of Corby people wanted to be at home given the choice of where to die.

The service is managed by the on-site nurse manager and Hospice At Home co-ordinator and their registered nurses provide professional high quality out-of-hours care for patients in the last four weeks of their illness.

They also provide emotional support to families and carers, giving them the chance to rest.

Lakelands nurse manager Tracy Glen said: “We are extremely proud to provide such a much-needed service into the Corby borough community, the feedback we receive from families that have benefited from the service is tremendous.”

The hospice is a registered charity which receives no government or NHS funding so the generosity of local people, businesses, trusts, grants and their own fundraising activities enables the hospice to provide its Hospice at Home service free of charge.

The hospice’s head of fundraising Paul Marlow added: “It’s a milestone that the whole of Corby and the borough should be proud of.

“It’s through the amazing community support we receive year on year that this has been possible, it’s another example of how the people of Corby make a difference.”