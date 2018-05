A Northamptonshire village church has been targeted by thieves.

Copper and lead were stolen from the roof of All Hallows Church in Lamport between 11.45pm on Monday, May 21 and 12.15am on Tuesday, May 22.

Northamptonshire Police are asking that any suspicious activity or vehicles seen during the day or night be reported to them.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.