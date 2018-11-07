Metal detecting in Corby could land you with a fine

A new by-law could see anyone using a metal detector on public land in Corby fined up to £500.

Corby Council is consulting on a number of changes to their by-laws for pleasure grounds and open spaces, including a controversial ban on model aircraft including drones.

The authority says they have previously not allowed metal detecting on council land but the new by-law would make doing so punishable by a fine.

A Corby Council spokesman said: “It has previously been a policy of Corby Council’s not to allow unauthorised metal detecting on council land and, as part of the review of our by-laws, this has now been proposed as an inclusion.

“This refers to public open space which is owned by Corby Council which is often amenity space used for recreational activities such as ball sports.

“The activity of metal detecting involves digging and disturbing the ground in an unsupervised way which, if not reinstated properly, can lead to divots and sinking areas of land.

“This could cause the land then to become uneven and contribute to tripping hazards which in turn increases risk of injury.”

Among the 31 areas that the ban would be enforced in are Rockingham Triangle, West Glebe Park and Coronation Park.

The council says they see by-laws as being a last resort and that it is not its intention to place unnecessary restrictions on residents.

Where there are problems they will aim to resolve issues through education, dialogue and persuasion before resorting to the application of the by-laws.

Northamptonshire has an extensive network of Roman rural settlements across the county meaning it’s a “good place for finds”.

In 2004 an unnamed man in the county was searching using a metal detector and discovered 56 items from the Bronze Age.

A consultation on the by-laws has been running since last month and closes tomorrow (November 8). To have your say, click here.