Men who helped woman after assault in Northampton urged to contact police

Two men who helped a woman after she was assaulted in Northampton earlier yesterday after urged to contact the police.

At about 12.30pm on Friday, April 13, a woman was walking near Mill Lane, in the area known locally as 'Skid Alley', when she was assaulted.

Two men, who had a small dog with them, came to her aid, however, they did not leave any contact details.

Northamptonshire Police officers are urging them to contact police on 101 as they are potential witnesses and may have important information that will help the investigation.

A Volkswagen Beetle was also seen parked nearby and anyone who may have been in the vehicle around the time of the incident is also asked to contact police.

The men, anyone who was in the Beetle, or anyone else who may have witnessed or have information about the incident, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.