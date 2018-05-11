Men wanted after break-in at flooring company in Northampton

CCTV images have been released of a number of men wanted in connection with a break-in in Northampton.

It's believed the men pictured may be able to help officers investigating the burglary at a flooring company in Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton.

The break-in took place sometime between 9.50pm and 11.45pm on Sunday, May 6, when offenders broke into the property and stole items.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.