Men sought over bank card theft in Corby

Police officers have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the theft and fraudulent use of a bank card in New Post Office Square, Corby.

The incident happened in a bank on Monday, February 18, between 10.55am and 11.45am, when two men distracted another man in order to steal his bank card.

They then managed to withdraw £500 using the card.

The men in the images or anyone who recognises them should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.