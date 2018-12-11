Memorial for prominent Kettering architect to be unveiled in town centre

A blue heritage plaque is to be unveiled tomorrow to honour one of Kettering’s most important sons.

John Alfred Gotch was a noted architect and architectural historian who died in 1942 aged 89.

The Gotch family, from left, Thomas Cooper Gotch, John Alfred Gotch, Jessie Gotch, Frederick Gotch and Henry Gale Gotch

Now Kettering Civic Society will be placing a blue plaque on the HSBC Bank in High Street, Kettering.

It will be unveiled by Kettering mayor James Burton at 1.30pm tomorrow (Friday).

The plaque was made at the foundry of Corby firm Arkell and Hurcombe.

Among the buildings designed by Gotch were the Alfred East Art Gallery.

J A Gotch was the first mayor of Kettering in 1938

Gotch attended Kettering Grammar School and later studied at the University of Zürich and at King’s College London.

In 1879 he set up a private architectural practice in Kettering, entering into partnership with Charles Saunders in 1887.

They were later joined by Henry Ralph Surridge and the firm is known today as GSS Architecture.

As well as designing many buildings, particularly for the Midland Bank, Gotch had a special interest in Elizabethan and Jacobean architecture, and became a national authority on the subject.

The Gotch and Saunders plans to complete the Market House in Rothwell

He was the author of nine books on this subject, as well as editing a book on the history of the Royal Institute of British Architects.

He was president of the Architectural Association in 1886/87, vice-president of the RIBA from 1914 to 1919, and president of RIBA from 1923 to 1925.

In 1924 he received an honorary masters degree from the University of Oxford, and in 1938 was appointed the first Charter Mayor of Kettering.