Memorial bench for dedicated Corby rail campaigner

A bench in memory of a lifelong rail campaigner will be dedicated at Corby Railway Station.

Jim Wade died in March last year aged 75.

To mark his years of campaigning for the town to get its own train station, a bench in his name will be unveiled at 11am on Saturday, April 27.

In attendance will be Jim’s widow Betty, representatives from East Midlands Trains and Corby Council, and passengers and members of the public.

Steve Jones, secretary of the East Midlands Railfuture branch, said: “Jim had a lifelong interest in railways.

“On his first day at Rockingham Road Infants School in 1947 he played truant to watch the trains from the nearby railway bridge.

“He did the same on his second day but was apprehended and as he put it “was brought into compliance with the education system!”

“Later in the 1950s he would help his father load racing pigeons into “pigeon special” trains to Scotland.

“He was not especially interested in pigeons, it was the trains he really went to see!

“Jim was a founding member of the Corby rail campaign in the early 1980s and was a long standing member of Railfuture.

“The opening of the new station in 2009 was the culmination of many years of campaigning and might never have happened without Jim’s passion and dedication.

“Living close to the station he was there almost every day in his role of station adopter, maintaining the flower tubs on the platform as well as chatting and having coffee with friends.”

The dedication of the bench coincides with the 10th anniversary Corby Railway Station being offically reopened on April 27, 2009.