Meet the volunteers who help out when loved ones go missing in Northamptonshire

This is the team of volunteers who give up their time to help search and scour the county when people go missing.

Northamptonshire Search and Rescue (NSAR) has been helping to find Mark Warren since he went missing from Wellingborough on Sunday.

The volunteers, joined by members from Warwickshire and Cambridgeshire’s NSAR teams, were due to embark on further searches in the town today (Thursday) but fortunately the message came through that Mark had been found safe.

While their assistance was no longer required and the volunteers could step down for the day, they are always ready for the next call if the police request their support.

They are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Search manager Neil Balderson said: “We were all just preparing our searches and due to set off when we got the message saying he was safe.

“We had 32 members on day one and we were looking to have about 22 today.

“On the first day we did about 14 hours and continued the next day.”

They have been covering open and wooded areas across Wellingborough, as well as searching the banks of rivers in the area.

The team is made up of volunteers from all walks of life and they respond to an alert system if the police request their support.

These trained volunteers have beenn giving up their time to help with the search since Sunday, and luckily this one had a positive outcome, although this is not always the case.

Neil said: “We will search until there’s no hope, but people can survive for quite a long time.”

The work of NSAR is invaluable to police forces across the country, providing volunteers who help cover more ground, search more places and give support to officers looking for a missing person.

Northants Police has thanked the team for its support this week, with DI Steve Watkins from Kettering CID tweeting: “Once we were informed Mark had been found, @Northants_SAR deployed their first responder to the scene and helped stabilise him prior to ambulance attending.

“I am incredibly grateful to @Northants_SAR amazing help and support over the last few days, as well as their professionalism.”

NSAR is a registered charity and anyone can apply to join.

Anyone who joins will have met a list of six criteria, including having a fitness level of being able to walk five miles in two hours.

They will also be given the relevant training before taking part in any searches.

For more information about the Northamptonshire team, search for @Northants_SAR on Twitter or @NorthantsSAR on Facebook.