Rushden has a new mayor for the next 12 months.

Cllr David Coleman was elected as town mayor for Rushden for 2018/2019 at the annual general meeting of Rushden Town Council on May 15.

His wife, Cllr Mrs Melanie Coleman, was named as the mayor’s consort.

Cllr Cesare Marinaro was elected as deputy mayor for 2018/2019, and his wife Sabina Marinaro was named as the deputy mayor’s consort.