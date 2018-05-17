Meet the new mayor of Kettering

Kettering’s new mayor has been welcomed into office.

Cllr James Burton has been made the town’s first citizen at the official mayor making ceremony at Kettering Council chamber last night (May 16).

The antiques dealer is a well-known figure in Kettering and will be supported by his wife Lorraine as mayoress.

His chosen charities for the coming year are the dementia garden appeal at Kettering General Hospital and Autistic Children Embraced.

The new mayor, who was proposed by Cllr Lesley Thurland, said: “This is a huge honour and I would like to thank fellow councillors for putting their trust in me.”

Mayoress Lorraine said: “We are especially looking forward to raising as much money as we can for our charities.

“We have a personal connection to both and want to make as big a difference as we can.”

Cllr Burton takes over the role from Cllr Scott Edwards.

Cllr Edwards was commended by fellow councillors for ‘surpassing high expectation.’

His mayoress wife Eve was also praised.

The new mayor’s chaplain is the Rev David Walsh from St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Kettering and the mayor’s cadet will be Bishop Stopford student Molly Smith.

The new deputy mayor is Cllr Keli Watts.