Meet Sherlock actress at Stanwick fundraiser this weekend

An actress who has shared the small screen with Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman is showing her support for a Stanwick care home this weekend.

While Sherlock fans will recognise Louise Brealey from the popular BBC series, they may not know that she moved to Raunds when she was nine and went to school locally.

And Louise, who has played pathologist Molly Hooper in four series of Sherlock, will be back in the county where her parents still live on Saturday (August 18).

She will be helping to raise money for Brockfield House, a care home in Stanwick.

The actress, who now lives in London but went to Bozeat Community Primary and Windmill Primary in Raunds, said: “My sister is an activities coordinator at Brockfield House and works with the patients there.

“It’s a home for older people with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“They are trying to foster links with the local community, there’s a real attempt to let people know what they do there and get people involved.

“The summer fete is a way of having a bit of a fundraiser where people can come along and find out more about what’s going on there.”

Louise described dementia as a ‘hideous, cruel illness’ and said Saturday’s event is a great way to recognise the important work that places like Brockfield House do to help those affected by it.

She said: “The work they do with these guys is amazing.

“My sister has worked there for a number of years so she said would I come along.

“I am going to be there with lots of autographs to sign and everything will be to help the activities fund for the home and social stuff that really helps to give these people a real quality of life.”

Being in an ‘international television phenomenon’ like Sherlock means Louise has memorabilia from it which she can put towards a good cause such as Brockfield House.

And she added: “It’s practically my home village so I also get to see my family, which is always good.”

Louise will be chatting to fans, signing autographs and selling Sherlock memorabilia at the fete, which will also have a a tombola, raffle and cakes.

She will be there from 1pm on Saturday.

And anyone looking out for her on the television in the coming months will be able to see her in Sky One’s A Discovery of Witches, which starts on September 14.

Louise’s other television credits include Ripper Street, George Gently, Clique and Channel Four comedy Back with David Mitchell and Robert Webb.

She also played nurse Roxanne Bird in Casualty for three series.