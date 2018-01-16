Meet lecturers from the University of Northampton in Kettering

The University of Northampton is taking its lecturers out on the road later this month to talk about the courses on offer for a study and careers visit in Kettering.

Subject leaders and lecturers from health and social care courses will be on hand to answer questions about what they involve, the study support on offer at University of Northampton and future career prospects at the Corn Market Hall in London Road, Kettering, from 4pm to 6pm on January 31.

Further details about the following courses will be available:

- Adult nursing

- Child nursing

- Mental health nursing

- Learning disability nursing

- Midwifery

- Health and social care

- Social work

Dr Steve O’Brien, dean of the faculty of health and society, said: “We have a vast array of courses in the faculty of health and society so perhaps people aren’t aware of them or the options available if they want to further their studies, get back into work or even choose a new career.

“Although the university is Northampton based, our outlook stretches much farther afield.

“We already have well established links in the Kettering area, working in partnership with health and social care providers such as Kettering General Hospital and care homes in and around the town.

“We’re looking forward to expanding on this by getting out and about and talking to potential students.”

Tea and coffee will be provided on the day and bookings can be made online.

For further enquiries, contact the University of Northampton’s events team on 01604 893160 or events@northampton.ac.uk.