Meerkats, armadillo and skunk ready to meet Corby kids at FREE event this weekend

There will be plenty of exotic animals to meet at Saturday's event.
A chance to meet exotic animals is on offer for free in Corby town centre tomorrow (May 25)

There will be a range of exotic creatures to get up close and personal with, including a snake, armadillo, tarantula, skunk and owl. Many of the animals are stars in their own right, having all appeared in TV and movie productions.

The final line-up will be decided on the day by Peterborough-based company Exotic Animal Encounter, run by husband and wife team Kelly and Matt Batts. Kelly says: “I have always been ‘animal mad’ and have been handling many types of animals since pretty much birth. I came from a family of professional falconers and entertainers, so displaying animals and giving talks on these amazing creatures is something that I guess has been bred into me!

“Over the years both Matt and I have kept many different birds and exotic animals and love to see people’s faces when they get to see an animal up close instead of in a zoo or on the TV.”

The event run from 11am to 4pm at the former Pep+Co unit in Willow Place, Corby.

Admission is free.