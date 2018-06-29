McDonald’s staff join forces with volunteers to spruce up Raunds Cemetery

Staff from McDonald’s restaurants in Raunds, Wellingborough and Northampton teamed up with volunteers to help clean up Raunds Cemetery.

A team that consisted of 25 McDonald’s staff members and managers, as well as deputy mayor Cllr Lee Wilkes, Cllr Helen Howell, Cllr Robert Tyman, assistant clerk to the mayor Emma Williams and Keep Britain Tidy, helped collect a total of 30 bags of foliage and rubbish.

Many hands make light work...

The group was also joined by Stanwick Brownies, the 2nd Raunds Cubs and Thrapston Wolves F.C.

This event is just one of a number of McDonald’s clean-ups taking place across the UK as part of its anti-littering campaign ‘Love Where You Live’.

The campaign encourages local communities to take action and work together to tackle litter in their area, and forms part of a 12-year partnership between McDonald’s and Keep Britain Tidy.

McDonald’s franchisee Perry Akhtar said: “I was really proud to see everyone come together and help tidy up Raunds Cemetery.

Some of the volunteers hard at work

“It’s a key priority of ours to ensure that the local area remains free of litter and an enjoyable place to live, work and visit.

“As a business we understand the important role that we play in making the area a cleaner place for everyone.”

Crew members across the UK cover a total of 3,000 miles each week on litter patrols, which equates to approximately 150,000 miles a year.

McDonald’s is also making changes in-store, with more than 1,000 of its UK restaurants having front-of-house recycling facilities in which all packaging, including paper cups, can be separated to be recycled.

The Love Where You Live clean-up in Raunds

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “To win the war on litter everyone needs to work together, with businesses having an exciting part to play.

“McDonald’s Love Where You Live initiative, together with their day-to-day commitment to tackling the problem through their litter patrols and their ongoing support Keep Britain Tidy, is an example of how a business can make a real difference.”

Since McDonald’s began supporting the ‘Love Where You Live’ campaign in 2010, more than 2,600 events and activity days have been organised by restaurant staff in the UK, involving more than 80,000 volunteers.

2017 saw 430 events take place within the UK, with a total of about 10,000 people taking part.

In addition to the annual Keep Britain Tidy litter events and daily patrols, many restaurants have also now begun to get involved in events such as painting walls and replanting trees and flowers that improve local community areas.