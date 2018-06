The Mayor of Kettering will hold a civic service later this month.

Cllr James Burton’s service will take place on Sunday, June 17, at 3pm at St Peter & St Paul Church, Kettering.

Prior to the service there will be a parade which will form up at 2.15pm in the Municipal Offices car park.

Anyone interested in attending or wanting to know more details should contact the mayor’s secretary on 01536 534272 or simonesmith@kettering.gov.uk.