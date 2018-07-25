Mawsley school pupils spread positive mental health message

Youngsters at Mawsley Primary School hosted a Party in the Park event to show parents about work they have been doing around positive mental health this year.

The event included musical performances, an art exhibition and charity colour runs.

Anne Hollwey, from the school, said: “Mawsley School has been learning that when we are free of depression, anxiety, excessive stress and worry, we are more able to live our lives to the fullest.

“Children have thought about how different colours contribute to feelings and emotions and have prepared colour-related musical performances and an art exhibition.

“They have focused on seven famous artists who have had, or have, mental illness such as Picasso and Kusama. The children have learnt how these artists used art as therapy or inspiration.

“The staff are very aware of the positive effect exercise can have on mental health so have been enjoying dancing after school when the children have gone home and helped their own mental health whilst preparing something secret ready for the event.”

Events this year have included a ‘wear what makes you happy’ day and a whole school movie night was held in the Autumn term, with a focus was on relaxation and spending time with your friends.

Money raised by the colour runs was split between the school and Kettering charity Johnny’s Happy Place.