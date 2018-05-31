Maternity services workshop taking place in Corby

A workshop will be held in Corby to discuss how local maternity and neonatal services could be improved.

Parents and maternity service health professionals have been invited to the Whose Shoes workshop, organised by local NHS organisations in Northamptonshire.

It is a free event which uses a specially-designed board game to ask key questions about how maternity services could be improved, including: valuing staff, improving safety and quality, working better together, and helping to ensure patients’ needs are always considered.

Dr Emma Donnelly, local GP and clinical executive director at Nene and Corby CCGs, said: “This is the second session we have run and we had a really great response to the first event in Northampton.

“It was great to listen to what our service users had to say and their involvement made it a very valuable conversation.

“This really is an opportunity to come and have your say on maternity or neonatal services.

“We would encourage anyone who has an interest in these services to sign up to the event, join the discussion and make a difference to future services.”

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 19, at Pen Green Children’s Centre in Rockingham Road, Corby, from 10am to 2.30pm, with the opportunity to drop-in when you can.

Refreshments and lunch will be provided.

Babies and toddlers are welcome and there is no need to reserve a place for children.

Organisers have requested people register so appropriate arrangements can be made.

A free place at the workshop can be registered by visiting the Eventbite website at www.eventbrite.co.uk and searching for ‘Whose Shoes Corby’ or by calling 01604 651638.