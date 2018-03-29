‘Massive’ thank you as fair raises £2,000 for Corby hospice

People have been thanked for helping raise £2,000 for a hospice which is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the local community.

Lakelands Hospice recently held its Spring fair and it was a huge success, raising vital funds towards the work carried out by the hospice in Butland Road.

Marina Rae, the hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “Thank you to everyone who braved the snow, ice and bitterly cold wind and came along to our annual Spring fair, your fantastic generosity raised a staggering £2,000.37 for Lakelands Hospice.

“A massive thank you to our dedicated team of volunteers, all of our fabulous stallholders, everybody who donated fabulous knitwear and prizes for our stalls and to Terri Meechan and her lovely princesses.

“Finally a massive round of applause to our fantastic entertainers Katie Rose Parker, Nene Valley Dance Academy and Lesleys School of Highland Dancing for keeping our guests entertained, you were all amazing.

“On behalf of our patients, their carers and family - thank you.

“Your generosity will enable our wonderful team of highly dedicated nurses to continue providing award winning levels of care to families living with life-limiting conditions in our community.”

The hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

For more information about the hospice and its work, click here