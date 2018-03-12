Masked men steal cash from occupants of Wellingborough house

Four masked men stole cash from a house in Wellingborough after ‘using force’ on the occupants.

The incident happened between 8.10pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, March 8.

A police spokesman said: “Four men entered a house in the Lea Way area and used force on the occupants to steal cash.

“The offenders are described as men, all between 6ft and 6ft 4in tall, slim and wearing all black, including face coverings.

“One man had distinctive green/blue eyes.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”