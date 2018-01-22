Search

Masked men seriously assault occupant of Kettering house

Police are appealing for witnesses
Three masked men left their victim with serious injuries after an assault in Kettering.

The incident happened today (Monday) at about 1am in Bonham Court.

The men men entered a property in the area and seriously assaulted one of the occupants.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said nothing was stolen in the incident and that it was not being linked to another incident where masked men entered a Kettering property on Friday.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.