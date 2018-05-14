Masked men break into Northampton home before stealing jewellery

A trio of men was seen making a getaway after breaking into a house in Northampton and stealing various items of jewellery.

The burglary took place in Cotswold Avenue, Duston, sometime between 2.20pm and 4.30pm, yesterday afternoon (Sunday, May 13) when the offenders broke into the house through the back door and stole various items of jewellery.

Three men were seen at the back of the property and are believed to have run away across neighbouring gardens towards Chiltern Close and the grounds of Chiltern Primary School.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The men were all white. One was described as being in his early 20s and wearing dark clothing.

"The second was also in his early 20s and wearing a face covering.

"The third suspect is described as being in his mid-teens and also wearing a face covering."

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.