Man with limp missing from Northampton

Police are appealing for information to help to find a 54-year-old man missing from Northampton.

Timothy Samson was last seen in the Headlands area of Northampton on the morning of Friday, April 12. Officers are growing concerned for his welfare and are urging Timothy to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well.

Timothy is white, 6ft 3in, with a medium build and short, shaven dark brown/grey hair and walks with a limp. He was last seen wearing a black leather coat, black trousers and black shoes.

Timothy or anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 542 of 14/4/19.