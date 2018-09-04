Man who died in A14 crash in Northamptonshire named

Police have named a man who died in a crash on the A14 in Northamptonshire last month.

Gordon Millward, 55, from Stockport, died following a collision between Junction 19 of the M1 and Junction 1 of the A14, on Wednesday, August 22.

The crash, involving a white Renault LGV and a white VW Crafter van, happened at around 5.30am on the eastbound carriageway.

Mr Millward, one of the passengers in the van, died at the scene.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has any information is requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.