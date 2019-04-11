Man whipped in face with belt in Wellingborough

A group of men were involved in two assaults in Wellingborough town centre during a late-night fracas.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in the early hours of Sunday, April 7.

The assaults happened at 3.45am and 4.05am, starting outside the Palace bar in Park Road, when the victim, a man in his 20s, was hit in the face by another man who was with a group of three to four other men.

Another altercation then took place on Alma Street where a member of the group removed his belt and hit the victim several times to the face.

One of the suspects was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, and had dirty blonde hair. All the men were around the same height, approximately 5ft 10in.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.