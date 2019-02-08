Man wanted over smash-and-grab theft in Northampton

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following a theft from a car in Marlborough Road,St James..

The incident happened on Sunday, January 13, at about 1am, when a man broke into a car by smashing the driver’s-side window and stole a mobile phone and bank card. The bank card was later used at a nearby shop.

The man in the image or anyone with any information is urged by police to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.