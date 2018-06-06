Man wanted over Kettering assault

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault in Kettering.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Monday, June 4, where a woman was physically assaulted.

Officers are keen to locate the 23-year-old man, who has not been named, who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.