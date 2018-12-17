Man wanted over horrific Kettering village robbery

Detectives investigating a shocking robbery in Walgrave have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to.

The victim, a 50-year-old woman, suffered horrific injuries which included a broken nose and broken jaw during what is believed to have been a robbery at an address in Old Road.

The injuries the woman suffered during a violent robbery in Walgrave

The incident happened between 2.30pm and 4.30pm, on Wednesday, December 5, where items of jewellery were taken.

The jewellery included a pair of ruby earrings and a silver watch.

Two men arrested over the incident have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.