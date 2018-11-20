Man wanted for exposing himself to women near Northampton town centre church

A man indecently exposed himself to two separate women in Northampton town centre.

The incidents happened on Sunday (November 18) between 6.05pm and 6.15pm, when a man stood next to the entrance of the Holy Sepulchre indecently exposed himself to two women in two separate incidents.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5ft 6in, aged 30 - 40, wearing a dark-coloured top.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.